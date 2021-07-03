England name unchanged squad for ODI series against Pakistan; Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes still absent

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will remain absent for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan after England head coach Chris Silverwood named an unchanged 16-man squad.

Butter injured his calf during the first T20 against Sri Lanka last month and has not played since, while Stokes has continued his recovery from the broken finger he sustained playing in the IPL earlier this year by featuring in the Vitality Blast for Durham.

Neither will return to the international arena just yet with England keeping the same players that are available for the third and final Sri Lanka ODI in Bristol on Sunday, at which the hosts will be aiming to seal a 3-0 sweep.

Tom Banton, drafted into the England squad for the clash with Sri Lanka in Bristol after Dawid Malan left the camp for personal reasons, retains his place for the Pakistan ODIs, which will take place in Cardiff on July 8, Lord's on July 11 and Edgbaston on July 13.

Uncapped Sussex left-arm seamer George Garton is also included once again.

England will name their squad for the T20 series against Pakistan later this month - that series comprises games at Trent Bridge on July 16, Emerald Headingley on July 18 and Emirates Old Trafford on July 20.

England ODI squad for Pakistan series: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)