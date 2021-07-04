South Africa beat West Indies 3-2 in T20 international series after 25-run victory in deciding game

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 1-11 from four overs, a spell which included the wicket of West Indies' Chris Gayle

South Africa sealed a 3-2 T20 international series victory over West Indies with a 25-run win in the decider in Grenada.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was at his miserly best, dismissing Chris Gayle (11) en route to figures of 1-11 from four overs, as the hosts ended on 143-9 in reply to South Africa's 168-4.

Lungi Nigidi claimed three wickets for South Africa, while Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder captured two each, with Evin Lewis' 34-ball 52 coming in vain for the hosts.

Evin Lewis' half-century for West Indies came in vain

West Indies were 110-3 in the 15th over of the chase but Mulder then removed Pollard (13) and Andre Russell (0) from successive balls and the home side went on to lose six wickets for 32 runs.

South Africa - now toasting a first T20I series win since March 2019 - had their total underpinned by a 128-run, second-wicket partnership between Quinton de Kock (60 off 42 balls) and Aiden Markram (70 from 48 balls) after Fidel Edwards (2-19) had dismissed Temba Bavuma (0) third ball.

The Proteas scored just 32 runs in the final five overs of the innings but their total still proved beyond West Indies.