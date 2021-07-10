Ollie Pope: England and Surrey batsman ruled out until India Test series after suffering thigh injury

England and Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out until the start of the Test series against India due to injury

Ollie Pope has been ruled out until England's Test series against India after suffering a left thigh muscle injury.

Pope sustained the injury while batting during Surrey's Vitality Blast match against Kent Spitfires on July 2.

"The ECB and Surrey fitness teams will work together to deliver Pope's rehabilitation with a focus for him to be available to return for the first Test against India," read an ECB statement.

Pope now faces a race against time to be fit for the five-match Test series against India, which begins at Trent Bridge on August 4.

England face Pakistan in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

