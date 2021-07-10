Charlotte Edwards Cup: Southern Vipers hammer South East Stars to maintain perfect record

Maia Bouchier struck an unbeaten 53 as she and Georgia Adams set up Southern Vipers' seven-wicket success against South East Stars

Georgia Adams and Maia Bouchier produced a relentless display of scoring as Southern Vipers maintained their flawless Charlotte Edwards Cup record with a seven-wicket victory over South East Stars.

Adams, who was the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy's leading run-scorer, bludgeoned 50 from 31 deliveries at Beckenham, including eight fours.

Bouchier, who had put on 89 with Adams for the first wicket, crashed 53 not out as Vipers knocked off the 128 required with 24 balls to spare.

Earlier, Charlotte Taylor took 3-12 as the Stars - who have now won one and lost two so far in the tournament - struggled to 127-7, with Kira Chathli (30 from 20) top-scoring.

Alex MacDonald registered career-best figures of 4-17 to put the skids under Western Storm and help Northern Diamonds achieve a dramatic one-wicket win at Taunton.

MacDonald's figures, which eclipsed the 4-28 she claimed for Yorkshire women against Surrey in 2015, enabled the visitors to restrict Storm to a below-par 106-9 as they failed to build meaningful partnerships.

Jenny Gunn, you beauty! She hammers Griffiths over mid-on for four. Gunn finishes on 27. Two wins from three games in the CE Cup. Well played @_WesternStorm, great game. pic.twitter.com/4nU3ClBXeg — Northern Diamonds💎 (@North_Diamonds) July 10, 2021

But the hosts came roaring back into contention, with Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths and Nicole Harvey claiming two wickets apiece as Diamonds lurched to 96-9.

It required all of Jenny Gunn's vast experience to see the visitors over the line, the former England international hitting the winning four off the final ball to finish unbeaten on 27 from 21 balls.

Off-spinner Georgia Davis and all-rounder Eve Jones posted career-best T20 figures as Central Sparks broke their duck at the third attempt, defeating Lightning by six wickets.

Davis finished with 4-12 - including three wickets in five balls - while Jones' left-arm seamers earned her a return of 3-14 as Lightning subsided to a disastrous 40-9.

Last-wicket pair Shachi Pai (18 from 21 balls) and 19-year-old Sophie Munro (20 not out from 16) salvaged some respectability for Lightning, more than doubling their total to reach 81 in 19.1 overs.

It was not enough, however, with Gwen Davies hitting 31 and Jones an unbeaten 27 as the Sparks triumphed with one over to spare.