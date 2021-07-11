County Championship: Keaton Jennings hits second Roses century of season as Lancashire dominate

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings has enjoyed playing against Yorkshire this year

A round-up of all the day-one action from around the County Championship...

Jennings hits second Roses century of season

Keaton Jennings became the 13th Lancashire player to score two Roses first-class centuries in a season as the visitors enjoyed a dominant opening day at Emerald Headingley.

The England fringe opener shared 163 for the first wicket with Alex Davies, who made a season's best 84, as the Red Rose called Yorkshire's decision to bowl first into question by closing day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship fixture on 273-2 from 96 overs.

Steve Patterson won his ninth toss in 10 Championship games under an overcast sky. But Jennings and Davies survived early swing before prospering in otherwise excellent batting conditions.

Jennings scored 132 off 253 balls with 15 fours and a six, following his 114 in May's victory at Emirates Old Trafford.

Malan shines as Warwickshire dominate at New Road

Pieter Malan struck his maiden century for Warwickshire on the opening day of their derby with Worcestershire at New Road.

The South African and England opener Dominic Sibley laid the foundations for the visitors to post a substantial total in the battle to finish in the Group One top two with a second-wicket stand of 220.

DAY 1 ✅



Rain has led to an early finish with the Bears five runs short of a second batting point.



Bears 245/4 (Rhodes 11* & Lamb 0*).



Match Centre 🖥 https://t.co/bqh1ppDB0L



🐻#YouBears | #WORvWAR pic.twitter.com/Q4u7ifTs6g — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) July 11, 2021

Malan was rarely troubled in completing a 151-ball hundred - his 35th in first-class cricket - after Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes had opted to bat on a used pitch.

Worcestershire fought back with three wickets in quick succession, including Malan (141) and Sibley (80), and there was time for 17-year-old debutant spinner Josh Baker to claim a first wicket before an early close at 245-4 from 77.2 overs.

Hildreth century holds up Surrey

James Hildreth scored a century in a hard-fought Somerset score of 280-6 in their match against Surrey at the Kia Oval.

Hildreth's 47th first-class hundred was the highlight of a fascinating first day, on a pitch expected to take more spin as the game progresses.

CLOSE: That's the end of a great day of @CountyChamp cricket here at the Kia Oval. Somerset 280/6 as James Hildreth stands tall with 107 #SURvSOM #WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/2RSLLPpF1O — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) July 11, 2021

He was well supported in a fourth-wicket stand of 144 in 50 overs by Lewis Goldsworthy, whose gritty three-hour 48 occupied 145 balls. Hildreth, acting captain in the injury absence of Tom Abell, won an important toss before Somerset set out towards what they hope will be a match-defining first innings total in the final Group Two fixture before qualification for the end-of-season divisional finale that will decide who wins this year's title.

Essex bowl out Derbyshire for 146

Essex kept alive their faint hopes of qualifying for Division One by exploiting Derbyshire's brittle batting on the first day of their match at Derby.

Shane Snater took 3-45 as Derbyshire were skittled for 146 after electing to bat, with only Leus du Plooy offering any prolonged resistance with 43 from 91 balls.

STUMPS: Essex finish Day One on 86-3, trailing by 60 runs at The Incora County Ground.



Derbyshire were bowled out for 146, with Snater taking figures of 3/45. Browne and Neesham are unbeaten on 28 and 10.#DERvESS — Essex Eagles (@EssexCricket) July 11, 2021

Jamie Porter, Simon Cook and Jimmy Neesham each took two wickets to bowl Derbyshire out for less than 150 for the eighth time in 12 innings.

Derbyshire hit back with Finn Hudson-Prentice, who is returning to Sussex at the end of the season, taking two wickets as Essex closed on 86-3, 60 runs behind.

Little to seperate teams as rain arrives at Cheltenham

Gloucestershire and Hampshire played out an even first day in their winner-takes-all County Championship contest, with the home side making 214-6 before rain took out 30 overs.

Gloucestershire's top six got starts after the hosts won the toss at Cheltenham but none of them could make a significant score as Hampshire chipped away.

PLAY ABANDONED



The umpires have called a close to the first day's play after steady rain hit Cheltenham!



Gloucestershire will resume batting tomorrow on 214/6 with Jack Taylor (34*) & Ollie Price (18*) in the middle 🏏#GoGlos 💛🖤 — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) July 11, 2021

Miles Hammond and George Scott shared 61 for the opening wicket but the innings then stuttered to 173-6 before Jack Taylor, with 34 not out, and Ollie Price, unbeaten on 18, came together.

The rain arrived at a bad time with their partnership making good progress, taking Gloucestershire into bonus-point territory.

Nottinghamshire pass 300 on day one at Durham

Nottinghamshire made a solid start to their clash against Durham as they finished day one 312-9 after being inserted at Emirates Riverside.

Ben Slater and Liam Patterson-White scored half-centuries, while Joe Clarke added 48 for the visitors.

Chris Rushworth and Ben Raine led the way for Durham, taking three wickets apiece, while Matt Salisbury added a couple, but Scott Borthwick's men were not able to inflict the damage they would have hoped after opting to bowl on home soil.

𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆



Sadly the rain has won and play has been suspended for the day 😢



TVDG the pick of the bowlers for Glamorgan with 3/35



Northamptonshire 128/4#GLAMvNOR l #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/avDymvAzon — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 11, 2021

Rain brings early close for Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire

Honours were even on the first day of the Division Three Group match between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire when rain stopped play 64 minutes into the afternoon session.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat despite the thick cloud covering overhead, and the predicted rain finally arrived at Sophia Gardens after 44.5 overs with Northamptonshire 128-4.

Charlie Thurston top scored for Northants with 36no, while Timm van der Gugten led the way for Glamorgan with 3-35 from 13 overs.