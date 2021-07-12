County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex abandoned after Derbyshire player tests positive for Covid-19

Derbyshire's County Championship match with Essex has been abandoned after a Derbyshire player tested positive for Covid-19.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Monday morning the game at Derby had been called off, with the unnamed Derbyshire player self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test.

Other members of the hosts' squad have been identified as close contacts and are also self-isolating.

The ECB also said the awarding of points for the match would be announced in due course.

Essex had bowled out Derbyshire for 146 on day one - accruing them three bowling bonus points - before closing on 86-3 in reply.

Eight points each are awarded for a draw in the County Championship but Essex needed a win to have a chance of making the top two in Group 1 and advancing into Division One later this summer.

Essex, the reigning county champions and Bob Willis Trophy holders, headed into the final round of fixtures in fourth place in their pool, behind Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire and Durham.

County Championship Group 1 Nottinghamshire 137 Warwickshire 131 Durham 122 Essex 118 Worcestershire 97 Derbyshire 63

"The ECB has worked closely with Public Health England and both Derbyshire and Essex County Cricket Clubs with the health and safety of players, staff and officials the first priority.

Derbyshire are due to play Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast on Friday and then Yorkshire in the same competition on Sunday, with the club saying they will make further announcements on upcoming fixtures "pending additional guidance".

Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett said: "As a Club, we have operated a robust testing regime among all staff throughout the return to cricket and have clear safety regulations in place for supporters.

"This isolated incident highlights the fact that sport is not exempt from the pandemic, and I'd like to thank the club's medical and venue staff, as well as Public Health Derby and the ECB for their immediate response in safely handling the matter.

"It is of course a great disappointment to see the abandonment of a fixture, but the safety of all players, staff and supporters must always come first and the club is grateful for the understanding of supporters."