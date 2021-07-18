England's Jofra Archer plays first game since elbow surgery as he features for Sussex in Vitality Blast

Jofra Archer played his first game in over two months as the England fast bowler featured in Sussex's Vitality Blast game with Kent on Sunday night.

Archer had surgery on his right elbow in late May after experiencing pain while playing for Sussex against Kent in the County Championship earlier that month.

Writing in his Daily Mail column after the successful surgery, Archer said he was prepared "to sit out the summer" in order to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup and Ashes later this year.

Squad update for this evening



A certain Jofra Archer has been added to the travelling group from the one that made the trip to Hampshire on Friday night.

But he made his first-team return at Canterbury, recording figures of 0-20 from three overs in a game Sussex won by four wickets to qualify for the Blast quarter-finals.

Archer is part of the Southern Brave squad for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, with his side's first game taking place against Trent Rockets on Saturday, July 24.

England are then in Test action against India in August and September, with the first of five matches beginning at Trent Bridge on August 4.

Archer missed two of England's four Tests in India over the winter while he managed his long-standing elbow issue.

The 26-year-old went on to play in the five-match T20 series against Virat Kohli's team but then missed the three ODIs in India due to the elbow issue, for which he had an injection.

Archer then had hand surgery in March to remove a piece of glass that had become lodged in his finger while he was cleaning a fish tank at his home in January.

The paceman returned to first-team action against Kent in May in the County Championship, taking two wickets in the first innings and one in the second.

However, he was unable to bowl on the final two days of the game and went on to have elbow surgery, with England managing director of men's cricket Ashley Giles saying at the time he hoped the operation would allow Archer to "do what he loves most, which is bowl 90-plus mph without any pain".

Archer has played 42 times for England across the formats since making his international debut in May 2019, taking a combined 86 wickets.