West Indies vs Australia ODI postponed in Barbados after positive Covid case
Second ODI between West Indies and Australia postponed after positive Covid case; the toss had taken place in Barbados before the game was suspended; Australia won first ODI of three-match series
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 22/07/21 8:49pm
The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive coronavirus case.
Teams had been named and the toss taken at the Kensington Oval in Barbados when a halt was called to proceedings before a ball was bowled.
The International Cricket Council then announced in a statement on Twitter the match had been halted.
"The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive COVID-19 case," said the governing body.
"All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation."
West Indies subsequently confirmed the positive test had been "a non-playing member" on their staff and the result was only known after the initial formalities had taken place.
"The established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today," said a statement.
"They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR test results are returned.
"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed."
Australia won the first game of the three-match series on Tuesday.