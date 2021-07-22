West Indies vs Australia ODI postponed in Barbados after positive Covid case

West Indies and Australia's second ODI in Barbados has been postponed after a positive case of Covid-19

The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive coronavirus case.

Teams had been named and the toss taken at the Kensington Oval in Barbados when a halt was called to proceedings before a ball was bowled.

The International Cricket Council then announced in a statement on Twitter the match had been halted.

"The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive COVID-19 case," said the governing body.

"All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation."

West Indies subsequently confirmed the positive test had been "a non-playing member" on their staff and the result was only known after the initial formalities had taken place.

"The established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today," said a statement.

"They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR test results are returned.

"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed."

Australia won the first game of the three-match series on Tuesday.