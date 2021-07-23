Royal London One-Day Cup: Danny Lamb stars as Lancashire stun Sussex in comeback win

Danny Lamb's career-best 68 not out was also the highest individual score by a Lancashire number eight in List A cricket

A stunning, career-best 68 not out from Danny Lamb saw Lancashire secure a thrilling, two-wicket comeback win over Sussex in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Friday.

At the picturesque setting of Sedbergh School, Lancashire fielded just two List A debutants to Sussex's nine in this Group A opener, but the hosts slipped to 115-7 in chasing their inexperienced opponents' target of 271.

Lancashire produced a stunning comeback, though, as allrounder Lamb and seam bowler Tom Bailey (45) shared a record-breaking 112-run partnership for the eighth wicket in 18 overs.

😃 What a way to kick off the 2021 @RoyalLondonCup!



Thank you to @SedberghSchool for providing a stunning venue & @SussexCCC for a superb game of cricket 🤝



🌹 #RedRoseTogether #RLC21 pic.twitter.com/34lch1Pxu0 — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 23, 2021

When Bailey departed, one of four wickets to fall to legspinner Archie Lenham (4-59) on his 17th birthday, Lancashire were again struggling at 227-8 in the 46th over, still needing 45 runs.

But 25-year-old Lamb, playing in only his third career one-day game, hit the bulk of the 16 scored off Henry Crocombe's 48th over and sealed the win with six balls remaining.

Earlier, Australian Travis Head top-scored for Sussex with 56, while wicketkeeper Oli Carter contributed 55, 16-year-old Danial Ibrahim a measured 46 not out and Will Beer a brisk 40.

Sussex did not look like posting a score of 270 at a couple of junctures. They were 13-2 after four overs and 193-6 in the 41st.

Similarly, Lancashire then fell to 19-3 inside six overs of their chase. Joe Sarro (2-41) struck twice with the new ball, while Crocombe had former Sussex left-hander Luke Wells (5) caught at slip.

Lancashire stumbled further, to 115-7 in the 28th over, only for Lamb and Bailey to then engineer a remarkable escape act.