West Indies vs Australia ODI series resumes after Covid-19 scare

The one-day international series between West Indies and Australia will resume on Saturday after everyone within the bio-secure bubble returned negative Covid-19 tests.

The second ODI in Barbados was originally scheduled for Thursday but was suspended minutes before the start after a member of the West Indies staff tested positive for coronavirus, forcing all personnel into isolation.

That match will now be played on Saturday, while the third and final ODI will take place on Monday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement late on Friday night.

"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go ahead to resume play," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

In an earlier statement, the CWI said all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening had returned negative results.

Australia won the first game of the three-match series on Tuesday, having lost the preceding five-match T20I series 4-1.