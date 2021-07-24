South Africa seal 3-0 T20 series sweep over Ireland as Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks star

Captain Temba Bavuma propelled South Africa to a convincing win vs Ireland

Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks propelled South Africa to a convincing victory in the third and final T20 international against Ireland.

The pair shared in a 127-run first-wicket stand in Belfast to set the tourists up for a 49-run win that completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

Captain Bavuma cracked 72 from 51 balls with six fours and two sixes while Hendricks added 69 from 48 with a six and seven other boundaries.

David Miller weighed in with an unbeaten 36 as the Proteas posted 189-2 from their 20 overs in Belfast.

The target was beyond the Irish, who mustered 140-9 from their allocation.

Skipper Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 27 while George Linde, Wiaan Mulder and Lizaad Williams all took two wickets apiece for South Africa.