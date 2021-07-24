South Africa seal 3-0 T20 series sweep over Ireland as Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks star
Proteas skipper Bavuma cracked 72 from 51 and was ably assisted by Hendricks' 69 from 48, with both hitting boundaries seemingly at will; Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 27
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 24/07/21 10:09pm
Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks propelled South Africa to a convincing victory in the third and final T20 international against Ireland.
The pair shared in a 127-run first-wicket stand in Belfast to set the tourists up for a 49-run win that completed a 3-0 series whitewash.
Captain Bavuma cracked 72 from 51 balls with six fours and two sixes while Hendricks added 69 from 48 with a six and seven other boundaries.
David Miller weighed in with an unbeaten 36 as the Proteas posted 189-2 from their 20 overs in Belfast.
The target was beyond the Irish, who mustered 140-9 from their allocation.
Skipper Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 27 while George Linde, Wiaan Mulder and Lizaad Williams all took two wickets apiece for South Africa.