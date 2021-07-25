Australia lose second ODI to West Indies; captain Aaron Finch set for knee surgery after flying home

West Indies beat Australia by four wickets in the second ODI to set up a series decider

West Indies levelled up their ODI series at home to Australia with a four-wicket win in Saturday's delayed second game in Barbados as Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran hit half-centuries.

The second ODI was scheduled to take place on Thursday but was postponed after a positive Covid-19 case for a non-playing member of the West Indies camp.

The series resumed 48 hours later than planned and it was West Indies who came out on top as they rallied from a 133-run defeat on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern in the opening match.

West Indies skittled Australia for 187 in 47.1 overs - seamer Alzarri Joseph (3-39) and spinner Akeal Hosein (3-30) sharing six wickets - but then tumbled to 72-5 in the chase, with Darren Bravo (0), Evin Lewis (1) and Kieron Pollard (2) out cheaply.

The magician of the 1st innings! Hosein impressed with the ball in the 1st innings to earn our #MastercardPricelessMoment. #WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/s9N94hniss — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 25, 2021

However, Pooran (59no off 75 balls) and Jason Holder (52 off 69) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 93 and although Holder was dismissed with 23 runs required, Pooran saw West Indies home alongside Joseph (5no) to ensure Monday's final game will be a decider.

Australia had also relied on their lower order after slipping to 45-6, with No 7 Matthew Wade (36) backed up by bowlers Mitchell Starc (19), Adam Zampa (36) and Wes Agar (41) - Zampa and Agar putting on 59 for the ninth wicket.

Josh Philippe was the top-scorer in Australia's top six with 16.

Cricket Australia "optimistic" Finch will make World Cup

Defeat in the second ODI was one of two blows for Australia on Saturday with it also announced that captain Aaron Finch will fly home due to a knee injury.

Aaron Finch is set for knee surgery but Cricket Australia confident he will be fit fit for T20 World Cup

Finch missed the first two ODIs against West Indies and will now also be absent from the third as well as the five-match T20 series in Bangladesh in August.

The batsman is likely to undergo surgery after 14 days of quarantine and could face a race to be fit for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October and November - although Cricket Australia is "optimistic" the 34-year-old will make that tournament.

A CA statement read: "Selectors and the Cricket Australia medical team are optimistic Finch will recover in time for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, which commences in mid-October."

Finch said: "I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home.

"This was considered the best course of action rather than travelling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time.

"I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup."