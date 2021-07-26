India's Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan out of England Test series due to injury

India's Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the five-Test series against England through injury.

Opening batsman Gill (shin), off-spinning all-rounder Sundar (finger) and fast bowler Avesh (thumb) will miss the games at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, The Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford across August and September.

Batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as replacements for the series, which starts in Nottingham on August 4, live on Sky Sports.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has also linked up with the India squad after recovering from Covid-19.

Pant scored one hundred and two-half-centuries against England at home over the winter as India won the four-Test series 3-1.

India also confirmed Pant's fellow wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran and bowling coach Bharat Arun have completed their period of isolation.

