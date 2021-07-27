Mike Hendrick: Former England and Derbyshire fast bowler passes away at the age of 72

Former England and Derbyshire seam bowler Mike Hendrick has died at the age of 72

Former England and Derbyshire seam bowler Mike Hendrick has died at the age of 72.

Hendrick, who had been battling bowel cancer in recent years, took 87 wickets in 30 Tests at an average of 25.83 for England between 1974 and 1981 and was a prominent member of Ashes-winning sides at home in 1977 and in Australia in 1978-79.

The paceman also claimed 35 wickets in 22 ODIs and was in England's side for the 1979 Cricket World Cup final against West Indies at Lord's.

Players, officials and supporters observed a minute's silence before the start of play to mark the passing of Mike Hendrick.#DERvWAR pic.twitter.com/RrQTUldayB — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) July 27, 2021

Hendrick played domestically for Derbyshire between 1969 and 1981 and then spent time with Nottinghamshire between 1982 and 1984.

The Derbyshire-born bowler - who took 770 wickets throughout his first-class career - became Ireland coach in 1995 and later returned to Derbyshire as bowling coach.

A Derbyshire statement read: : "Derbyshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mike Hendrick, one of the county's finest post-war cricketers."

Players, officials and supporters at Derbyshire's One-Day Cup game against Warwickshire on Tuesday observed a minute's silence before play to mark Hendrick's passing.

The ECB is sad to learn of the death of former @DerbyshireCCC, @TrentBridge and England international Mike Hendrick.



Our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Ajpi3JaVld — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 27, 2021

Hendrick made his England Test debut against India in Manchester in 1974 and claimed his best figures of 4-28 against the same opposition at Edgbaston later that summer.

Hendrick claimed four wickets in an innings on five occasions for England in Test cricket - doing do twice in the Ashes Test at Headingley in 1977 to help his side clinch a series win.

The seamer also played in the first and last Tests of the 1981 series win over Australia, with the latter being his final cap.

Domestically, Hendrick won the NatWest Trophy with Derbyshire in 1981.