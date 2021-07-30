Ben Stokes withdraws from England Test squad to prioritise his mental wellbeing

Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect

Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed.

The 30-year-old all-rounder will play no part in the forthcoming Test series against India in a bid to safeguard his mental health and rest his injured finger.

An ECB statement read: "The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

"Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game."

