Shane Warne: London Spirit coach self-isolating after positive coronavirus test
Last Updated: 01/08/21 6:59pm
Shane Warne missed London Spirit's clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred after he was one of two members of the team's coaching staff to test positive for Covid-19.
The all-time great Australia spinner is the head coach of the men's team for the Lord's-based franchise but was forced to sit out Sunday's match.
A club statement read: "London Spirit men's head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today's match against Southern Brave at Lord's.
"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.
"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."