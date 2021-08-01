Shane Warne: London Spirit coach self-isolating after positive coronavirus test

Shane Warne missed London Spirit's clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred after he was one of two members of the team's coaching staff to test positive for Covid-19.

The all-time great Australia spinner is the head coach of the men's team for the Lord's-based franchise but was forced to sit out Sunday's match.

Warne is head coach of the London Spirit men's team captained by Eoin Morgan

A club statement read: "London Spirit men's head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today's match against Southern Brave at Lord's.

"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.

"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."