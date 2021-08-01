Cricket News

Shane Warne: London Spirit coach self-isolating after positive coronavirus test

Australia great misses Sunday night match; Shane Warne one of two members of the team management to test positive; London Spirit: "After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff."

Last Updated: 01/08/21 6:59pm

Shane Warne missed London Spirit's clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred after he was one of two members of the team's coaching staff to test positive for Covid-19.

The all-time great Australia spinner is the head coach of the men's team for the Lord's-based franchise but was forced to sit out Sunday's match.

Warne is head coach of the London Spirit men's team captained by Eoin Morgan
A club statement read: "London Spirit men's head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today's match against Southern Brave at Lord's.

"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.

"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."

