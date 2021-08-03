Essex's Shane Snater holds nerve to seal final-ball win at Gloucestershire in Royal London Cup

Shane Snater took four wickets against Gloucestershire before hitting four off the final ball to clinch Essex's two-wicket Royal London Cup win (Getty Images)

Shane Snater took four wickets and then struck the winning boundary to clinch a last-ball victory as Essex edged out Gloucestershire by two wickets to go top of Royal London Cup Group A.

The Eagles' medium-pacer finished with figures of 4-48 - including three wickets in four balls - as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 204 at Bristol, despite a partnership of 99 between Jack Taylor (62) and George Scott (64).

However, Essex lost wickets regularly in the chase, with Graeme van Buuren taking 3-32 and, although skipper Tom Westley struck 71 from 90 balls, the home side looked on course for victory when he departed at 153-8.

Ice-cold batting from these two 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/RBnh5N44K5 — Essex Eagles (@EssexCricket) August 3, 2021

But Aron Nijjar (32 not out) and Snater (21no) rescued their side, sharing an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 54 from 40 as Snater sealed the win, clipping the final delivery of the match from Jared Warner for four.

There was another thrilling finish at Old Trafford, where Lancashire lost their unbeaten record in the tournament as Middlesex's bowlers held their nerve to triumph by six runs, with leg-spinner Luke Hollman taking 4-56.

Sam Robson - who batted with a runner due to a groin strain - top-scored with 76 for the visitors, who built a strong platform at 154-3, only for Tom Bailey (3-33) to tear through the middle order before Martin Andersson's undefeated 42 guided them to 257 all out.

🏏 | RESULT

💥 We win by 6 runs!!💥

What a fantastic game of List A cricket!

Hollman 4/56

Bamber 3/49

Jones 72



Match Centre ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 3, 2021

Although a calf injury forced Keaton Jennings to retire hurt on 42, the Red Rose appeared to be in a good position thanks to Rob Jones' knock of 72 from 98 deliveries, supported by Steven Croft (41).

But both fell to impressive catches by Josh de Caires off Hollman and, despite Danny Lamb's 33 from 21, Ethan Bamber (3-49) bowled him with four balls remaining to finish Lancashire off.

In Group B, off-spinner Andrew Salter claimed his best 50-over figures of 3-37 as Glamorgan skittled Surrey for just 132 to secure a five-wicket success at Cardiff and climb to the summit.

Surrey's decision to bat never looked like paying dividends, with Mark Stoneman departing to the first ball of the innings and wickets falling regularly throughout to Salter, Joe Cooke (2-18) and Lukas Carey (2-28).

𝗚𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡!



Glamorgan win by 5 wickets 🙌



Hamish Rutherford led the way with 58 while Steven Reingold made 40 as we reach the target in 26.5 overs 💪



Career-best List A figures for Salter and Carey as Glamorgan bowled out Surrey for 132 👏#GLAMvSUR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/QH5Z4xdIvj — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) August 3, 2021

The visitors left 35 deliveries unused and it took Glamorgan just over half of their 50-over allocation to chase down the modest target, with New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford hitting 58 from 52 balls.

Rutherford and Steven Reingold (40) put on 86 for the second wicket and, while Glamorgan stumbled in sight of the finish line, with Dan Moriarty and Conor McKerr picking up two wickets apiece, the outcome was never in doubt.

Half-centuries by Gary Ballance, George Hill and Jonny Tattersall laid the foundations for Yorkshire to reignite their campaign, overcoming Warwickshire by 39 runs at York.

Having lost two wickets to George Garrett (2-24) without a run on the board, the Tykes fought back to post 320-7, thanks to Ballance (54), Hill (64) and Tattersall, whose knock of 70 took him 67 balls.

Wow! Waite hits three sixes and two fours in the final over - 32 from it. 320-7. He finishes with 42 off 16 balls. Brilliant recovery from 0-2 #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) August 3, 2021

Matthew Waite, who blazed 42 from just 16 to lift Yorkshire above 300, also picked up two wickets when the Bears replied, while Ben Coad took 3-30 and Hill 3-47.

A century stand between Dan Mousley (61 from 46) and 17-year-old Jacob Bethell - who hit 66 from only 41 deliveries - kept Warwickshire in contention, but they eventually came up short and were dismissed for 281.