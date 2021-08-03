Bangladesh claim first T20 win over Australia as spinner Nasum Ahmed takes four wickets

Bangladesh beat Australia for the first time in a T20 as the five-match series got underway in Dhaka

Bangladesh stunned Australia with a spirited bowling performance to secure a 23-run win in the first Twenty20 international in Dhaka, claiming their maiden T20 victory over the visitors in the process.

Chasing 132, Australia were never able to recover after losing three wickets in the first 13 balls, eventually getting bowled out for 108 in 20 overs as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh tried his best to rally his team with a run-a-ball 45 but was undone by left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who finished with impressive figures of 4-19.

Bangladesh - who had lost their previous four T20s against Australia, all in World Cups - never got going after being put into bat and stuttered their way to 131-7.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored with 36 off 33 balls and opener Mohammad Naim chipped in with 30 off 29, while Josh Hazlewood (3-24) and Mitchell Starc (2-33) were the standout performers with the ball for Australia.

However, an Australia side missing a number first-team regulars - including Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell - faltered with the bat.

The second game of the series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.