Leicestershire's Ben Mike seals thrilling Royal London Cup win against Surrey

Leicestershire's Ben Mike took 3-34 to clinch a one-run victory for his side against Surrey in the Royal London Cup

Ben Mike pulled off a thrilling Royal London Cup victory for Leicestershire with two wickets in the final over as they edged out Surrey by one run at Grace Road.

Veteran Rikki Clarke appeared to have steered an inexperienced Surrey side home when he hit a six off the final ball of the penultimate over as they chased a rain-revised target of 227 from 39 overs.

But Clarke - who should have been run out twice in that over - was leg before to Mike for 82 before Dan Moriarty was run out and Matthew Dunn bowled from consecutive deliveries to clinch the Foxes' second win of the tournament with one ball to spare.

Former Durham leg-spinner Cameron Steel took 4-33 on his Surrey debut, conceding no boundaries in his 10 overs as Leicestershire, having been put in, posted 253-9 from 50.

VICTORY | @benmike_ clean bowls Dunn (1, 2b) to claim and incredible victory over @surreycricket by 1⃣ run!



Two wickets from Mike and a run out by @Arronlilley20 in the final over sees the Foxes claim their second @RoyalLondonCup win💪💪



That total included a List A-best 75 from 96 balls by opener Harry Swindells, supported by Arron Lilley (41) and Ed Barnes (33).

Surrey, already deprived of 11 players because of The Hundred and Test call-ups, lost two more experienced faces in Hashim Amla, who has a groin injury, and Mark Stoneman, left out as a precaution after feeling ill.

Nevertheless, Ryan Patel's 52 off 33 balls put them in the driving seat before Leicestershire's bowlers bounced back with seven wickets in the last 11 overs.

Stand-in captain Jamie Smith was caught at deep mid-wicket for 34 and Surrey's collapse soon gathered pace as Mike finished with 3-34 and 16-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took 2-25.