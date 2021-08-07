Cricket News

Australia edge Bangladesh in fourth T20 international to end any danger of a 5-0 sweep

Last Updated: 07/08/21 6:58pm

Mitchell Swepson picked up three wickets as Australia got off the mark in their T20 series against Bangladesh
Mitchell Swepson picked up three wickets as Australia got off the mark in their T20 series against Bangladesh

Australia's Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson delivered a spirited bowling performance as the tourists defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in Saturday's fourth Twenty20 international to record their first win in the five-match series.

Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with Friday's 10-run victory in Dhaka.

The final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Tye (3-18) and Swepson (3-12) restricted Bangladesh to 104-9 as the hosts lost three players, including skipper Mahmudullah to a duck, and opener Mohammad Naim top-scoring with 28 runs.

The Bangladesh bowlers fought hard to defend that total but Dan Christian's 15-ball 39 coupled with team-mate Ashton Agar's run-a-ball 27 helped the visitors seal the contest with an over to spare having been 65-6.

