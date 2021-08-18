Azeem Rafiq: Former Yorkshire player disappointed by wait for independent investigation into racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq says the last 12 months have been "harrowing" as he awaits the findings of an independent investigation into his allegations of racism at Yorkshire.

Rafiq last year alleged there had been institutional racism during his spell with Yorkshire - prompting the county to launch an independent investigation, led by law firm Squire Patton Boggs.

Rafiq gave evidence in November but said earlier this year that he had lost faith in the investigation, due to what he saw as a flawed process.

It is understood that Yorkshire have now received the report and a statement may be imminent - but Rafiq told Sky Sports that the long wait has affected his mental health and that he is worried other cricketers may see what has happened and be reluctant to voice any possible concerns.

"I think it's pretty disappointing with how the 12 months has panned out," said Rafiq on Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday was a year to the date of the Wisden article being published - and to still be here and waiting is disappointing.

"It feels like the 15 years before was one thing, but the last 12 months has been harrowing

"I am not going to beat around the bush, it has been incredibly tough.

"Bearing in mind I sat in front of international television and talked about how it affected me mentally, the dark places it got me into - it's got me in those same places, if not worse at times, through this process."

Yorkshire have apologised for the time the investigation has taken to complete - but Rafiq is particularly upset about the way he feels he has not been kept up to date on its progress.

"I have found the whole process really difficult to understand," he said.

"I spoke to the lawyers on the panel at the start of the year, for the second time, and I said to them that the communication between the first one and the second one, I found to be quite disrespectful.

"As the victim, I thought I would have had more communication - just keep me in the loop about what's going on.

"Since then, it's been even worse.

"Apart from [Dr] Samir Pathak [chairman], I haven't even met the rest of the panel.

"There are going to be people making decisions on what I have said without even meeting me or speaking to me.

"I find that seriously concerning."

Rafiq remains optimistic that action will be taken regarding his allegations.

Sky Sports News has contacted Yorkshire and the ECB for comment.