Mark Stoneman: Surrey batsman joins Middlesex on three-year contract

Mark Stoneman has left Surrey to join London rivals Middlesex on a three-year deal

Surrey batsman Mark Stoneman has joined the club's London rivals Middlesex on a three-year contract.

The 34-year-old opener - who hit five fifties in 11 Tests for England between August 2017 and June 2018 - will move to Lord's on loan for the rest of the season before turning the transfer into a permanent switch.

Stoneman has spent the past five season at Surrey, having signed for The Kia Oval side from home county Durham ahead of the 2017 campaign.

The left-hander said: "I am really excited to be joining Middlesex. Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege and I'm delighted that it will be my home for the next three years.

"We have an exciting young squad and I hope I can help us achieve silverware over the next few seasons."

Stoneman has scored over 16,000 runs in his career to date.

Stoneman has scored 24 hundreds, 61 fifties and 11,759 runs in his 204 first-class matches to date and also managed close to 4,500 runs across 168 matches in List A and T20 cricket.

The batsman's seventh List A hundred came on Tuesday as he hit 117 in Surrey's defeat to Durham in the Royal London Cup semi-final at Emirates Riverside.

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said: "Having signed Mark on a three-year term, we look forward to welcoming him into the Middlesex family.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience from the cricket side of things, and it will be great to use that experience to drive our young batsmen forward.

"A tough, no-nonsense bloke who will form an experienced opening partnership with Sam Robson at the top of the order. We look forward to working with him in the years to come.

"This is a significant signing for us as we build a squad for future success here at Middlesex, and it won't be the last signing we make before next season. There'll be more to come on this in the coming weeks."