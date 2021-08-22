Jos Buttler might skip Ashes series due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions

England's Jos Buttler has already pulled out of the remainder of the IPL as his wife is expecting their second child

England's Jos Buttler might skip the end-of-year Ashes tour over concerns about being apart from his family due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions.

England will play the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November before heading to Australia, likely keeping players who feature in both away from home for four months.

After pulling out of the remainder of the IPL, Buttler said he may also miss the end of the ongoing Test series with India due to his wife expecting their second child.

Guardian cricket correspondent Ali Martin discusses whether the Ashes could be postponed if the England players' families are unable to travel this winter

"One of the challenges is working out where the line is where you say I can't do that," Buttler told The Times. "I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot.

"You have to be open to saying no. It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can't do it, but we're in a world at the moment where that is a possibility."

England players are seeking assurances their family members would be allowed to join them in Australia, with the ECB in talks with Cricket Australia to secure that passage.

Australia has closed its borders in an effort to control Covid-19, with limited flights and 14-day mandatory managed isolation for returning citizens.

"COVID is incredibly challenging for everyone and Australia has a very strict policy in how they've tried to deal with it," Buttler said, adding that living for long periods in bio-bubbles was a further complication.

"Until we get more information about what it (the Australia tour) might look like, it's impossible to know what decision you're making."