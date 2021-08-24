England named uncapped Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean in squad for T20 series against New Zealand

Maia Bouchier's impressive form for Southern Vipers has contributed to her first England call-up

Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean have earned their first call-ups to the England Women squad for the three-match T20 series against New Zealand in September.

Bouchier has scored half-centuries in both the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup and 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Southern Vipers so far this season, while she contributed 92 runs during Southern Brave's run to the final of The Hundred despite facing only 64 balls.

Off-spinner Dean, a team-mate of Bouchier's at Vipers, is the leading wicket-taker in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 10 wickets in four matches.

England squad for T20I series against New Zealand Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Danni Wyatt

Dean has also taken six wickets for Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and picked up the same number while playing for London Spirit in The Hundred.

Bouchier and Dean are the only additions to the England squad which beat India 2-1 in a three-match T20 series earlier this summer, while batter Fran Wilson has been left out.

Seventeen-year-old batter Alice Capsey and 20-year-old seamer Lauren Bell impressed for Hundred champions Oval Invincibles and runners-up Brave respectively in the tournament but must wait for their first international call-ups.

England head coach Lisa Keightley said: "We're looking at more players than ever before, which is so exciting.

Off-spinner Charlie Dean has been in the wickets in The Hundred, Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

"In the past selection meetings have by necessity been quite focused on the centrally contracted group, but the fact that so many other players are sticking their hand up and pushing for selection is testament to the progress the domestic structure is allowing the women's game to make.

"We're seeing improvements across the board, and there were a number of young English players who also shone in The Hundred, which bodes really well for the future.

"This is another big series for us, and I want the team to continue from where they left off in the series win over India."

England begin the three T20s against New Zealand at Chelmsford on September 1, with further games at Hove on September 4 and Taunton on September 9.

England vs New Zealand Live on

Heather Knight's side will then face the White Ferns in five one-day internationals, at Bristol (September 16), Worcester (September 19), Leicester (September 21), Derby (September 23) and Canterbury (September 26), with the squad for that series to be announced at a later date.

England squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Danni Wyatt

Watch the first T20 international between England and New Zealand, at Chelmsford, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm on Wednesday, September 1.