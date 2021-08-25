IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign George Garton for remainder of Indian Premier League

George Garton was part of Southern Braves' title-winning side in the inaugural The Hundred

George Garton has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for what remains of the Indian Premier League 2021.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Sussex, has not yet been called up for England but has featured for the England Lions and under-19s.

Garton finished joint third for the number of wickets taken in the Hundred with 10 and the best figures of 3-18.

The IPL was suspended in May amid an exponential rise of Covid-19 cases in India - with 31 of the 60 matches still to be played - before it was announced that the rest of the tournament would be switched to the United Arab Emirates.

