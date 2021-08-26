Vitality Blast: Somerset wear down Lancashire in quarter-final to book Finals Day place

Tom Abell and Tom Lammonby enjoyed a match-winning partnership for Somerset

Somerset booked their place at Vitality Blast Finals Day as they battled their way to a seven-wicket victory over Lancashire in their quarter-final clash at Taunton.

After Roelof van der Merwe's 4-27 had helped restrict Lancashire to 184-9, the hosts appeared in trouble at 12-2 in reply, but an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 102 from 51 balls between Tom Abell (78no) and Tom Lammonby (47no) guided Somerset to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Van der Merwe made his mark in style by claiming the wickets of Liam Livingstone (25) and Alex Davies (0) in his first over, the former dismissed caught and bowled just after he had started to cut loose with a couple of massive sixes.

The Dutch-South African left-arm spinner went on to have both Josh Bohannon (35) and Luke Wells (13) stumped by Tom Banton before skipper Dane Vilas (42) and Rob Jones (38no) combined to put Lancashire back on track.

Roelof van der Merwe celebrates after taking the wicket of Josh Bohannon

However, there was no late flourish from the visitors as they lost three wickets for 11 runs in the final two overs with Marchant de Lange's back-to-back wickets keeping them in check as he finished with 3-41.

The consensus was that Lancashire's total was around 25 or 30 runs under par with the short boundaries at Taunton, but Somerset lost both Banton and James Hildreth for just one run apiece as they slipped to 12-2, the former bowled by Tom Bailey (1-37) and the latter castled by Danny Lamb (2-24).

Liam Livingstone was dismissed by Van der Merwe just as he was getting into full flow

Lamb also dismissed the dangerous Will Smeed after a punchy 44 from 33 balls, bringing Lammonby and Abell together at 83-3.

Abell took the initiative at first, eventually finishing with 78 not out from 45 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, before Lammonby made the most of being dropped with a strong finish to take the game away from Lancashire, with his 47 not out from 28 balls including back-to-back sixes off Bailey at a crucial stage at the start of the 18th over.

Crucial wickets...

Van der Merwe and De Lange were the main wicket takers for Somerset...

Livingstone falls for 25



A massive wicket for Somerset in #Blast21 as Van der Merwe dismisses Livingstone caught and bowled and then removes Davies (0) to leave Lancashire 44-2



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2PrmuskmKR pic.twitter.com/dlFMMPM9GQ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 26, 2021

Four for Van der Merwe



Van der Merwe claims his fourth wicket for Somerset in #Blast21 as Wells (13) is stumped to leave Lancashire on 106-4.



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2PrmuskmKR pic.twitter.com/IVXQpceWNN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 26, 2021

De Lange doubles up



De Lange becomes the latest bowler to take two wickets in two balls as a 92mph delivery traps Bailey lbw with Lancashire now 174-8 vs Somerset in #Blast21



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2PrmuskmKR pic.twitter.com/IZg8SZIpzV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 26, 2021

Van der Merwe halted Livingstone's flying start...

Livingstone launches Green



Livingstone smashes Green out of the ground as Lancashire reach 39-0 off three overs vs Somerset in #Blast21



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2PrmuskmKR pic.twitter.com/ktivKNkUGK — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 26, 2021

But there was some poor fielding in the crowd!

Spectator drops a dolly!



Abell launches a six into the crowd for Somerset as they chase down Lancashire in #Blast21 but a spectator was unable to hang onto the catch.... pic.twitter.com/rvWrHT8WgE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 26, 2021

What they said...

Somerset captain Lewis Gregory: "The fans are fantastic as always and it's just nice to have a full house back here on a T20 night and it helped us over the line, definitely. I was really happy [at the halfway stage]. I thought we dragged it back brilliantly, it's always a high-scoring ground, and especially the start they got to fight back and keep taking wickets and restrict them at the end, I was really, really pleased."

Player of the Match Tom Abell: "A perfect night. It's amazing to get to Finals Day and a bit of a relief to be honest. It was a great feeling to get over the line."

Roelof van der Merwe has been speaking to Sky Sports after taking 4-27 for Somerset vs Lancashire in #Blast21 including the vital wicket of Liam Livingstone.



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/2PrmuskmKR pic.twitter.com/DtGm5KWYAD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 26, 2021

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas: "Very disappointed. We would have liked to have done better. We were pretty confident at the halfway stage even though I think we were like 10 or 15 runs short. It would have been nice to get to that 200. Obviously it turned out to be a great wicket and it was a little bit too low."

What's next?

The final quarter-final will be played at Canterbury on Friday evening with Kent Spitfires hosting Birmingham Bears live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.55pm. Who will join Sussex, Hampshire and Somerset at Finals Day?