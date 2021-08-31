Liam Plunkett to leave Surrey to play in new Major League Cricket T20 competition in United States

Liam Plunkett is leaving Surrey for a new challenge in the United States

England's World Cup winner Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey at the end of the season to play cricket in the United States.

The pace bowler, in his third year at The Oval after earlier spells with Durham and Yorkshire, will play for an as-yet undecided franchise in a new T20 competition called Major League Cricket, while also turning out for Minor League side The Philadelphians.

The highlight of a distinguished international career which featured 13 Test appearances and 111 caps across the limited-overs formats was 2019's World Cup success: Plunkett took three wickets in the final against New Zealand.

We wish Liam the very best of luck as he heads across the pond to start a new chapter of his cricket career in the USA. 🇺🇸 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 31, 2021

"I would like to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and backing I have received over the last three years," said the 36-year-old, who has an American wife. "It is an incredible club, and it was an honour to have represented them.

"Moving onto the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States.

"I've enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities."

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we wish Liam the very best with his new challenge in America. Whenever he is in London, he will always be welcomed back to visit the Kia Oval."