Pitch invader Daniel Jarvis arrested after colliding with England's Jonny Bairstow on the field at Kia Oval

Pitch invader Daniel 'Jarvo' Jarvis was arrested on Friday after an on-field collision with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during day two of the fourth Test at The Kia Oval.

Jarvis, a self-styled YouTube prankster with 123,000 subscribers, had previously walked out with the India team at Lord's and appeared in full batting kit at Emerald Headingley.

His third appearance of the series took things a step further, though, as he ran in to bowl at Ollie Pope and crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker's end.

Bairstow held his ground but was clearly surprised at the incident and there was clear agitation among the Indian team, with captain Virat Kohli seen in close conversation with the umpires after Jarvis was led off the pitch.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station."

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: "Any pitch invasion is completely unacceptable.

"The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff.

"The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation."