New Zealand's Sophie Devine hits half-century against England to seal win in her 100th T20I match

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine took two wickets and hit 50 as her side overcame England at Hove to level their T20I series at 1-1

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine celebrated her 100th T20I appearance with a bristling half-century to secure a four-wicket success against England and level the series at 1-1.

The 32-year-old picked up two early wickets to restrict the home side to a below-par 127-7 at Hove, despite Danni Wyatt's 35 and a debut knock of 25 from Maia Bouchier.

Devine then led the way in the run chase, slamming 50 from 41 balls and, despite faltering after the skipper's departure, the White Ferns scrambled home with 10 deliveries unused.

🔥DEVINE INSPIRATION!🔥



It's Sophie Devine's 100th T20I - and the Black Ferns skipper is enjoying the occasion as she hoists Davies for a huge six!👏



NZ 17-0, chasing 128#ENGvNZ



📺Watch: https://t.co/5mIXibZfSR

📰Scorecard: https://t.co/HmsZ22eHZf pic.twitter.com/duNJC25qpL — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2021

Having won the toss, Devine sent England in for the second time in the series - a decision that paid early dividends as the skipper dismissed Nat Sciver and Amy Jones with successive deliveries to reduce them to 25-3.

Sophia Dunkley responded with some aggressive strokeplay in her 21 from 20 balls before Wyatt and Bouchier continued the recovery, putting together a fifth-wicket partnership of 44 from 37.

While Wyatt played the anchor role, Bouchier looked confident on both the front and back foot and produced some classy shots in her 24-ball innings - the most eye-catching a drive to dispatch Hayley Jensen over mid-off for four.

However, the pair departed in the same Hannah Rowe over and England lost momentum during the closing stages, with White Ferns spinner Leigh Kasperek returning figures of 2-20 and Devine 2-28.

England desperately needed early inroads with the ball, but their only powerplay success came in the form of Mady Villiers' pinpoint throw to run out Suzie Bates with a direct hit from mid-on.

Devine looked resolute, though, slamming sixes off both Freya Davies and Tash Farrant as she shared a stand of 37 from 30 with Amy Satterthwaite - and survived an ill-judged sweep that Sarah Glenn inexplicably spilled at backward square.

😲OH NO!😲



What a chance for England - and it goes begging!



Devine sweeps Ecclestone to Glenn at backward square and she somehow puts it down...🏏



NZ 54-1, needing 74 more from 12 overs#ENGvNZ



📺Watch: https://t.co/5mIXibZfSR

📰Scorecard: https://t.co/HmsZ22eHZf pic.twitter.com/J18AgtXhUK — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2021

Although Davies broke the partnership, bowling Satterthwaite as she attempted to scoop, Devine motored on to reach her half-century with spirited support from Maddy Green (21 from 19).

Villiers did her best to claw the game back, taking two catches in the deep as well as ending Green's innings with a sharp caught and bowled - but New Zealand clinched victory after a wide from Farrant, one of 19 conceded by the home side.

