County Championship: Harry Brook, Matthew Fisher star as Yorkshire beat Somerset inside two days

Fisher followed up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with another decisive spell to rip through Somerset's top order

Matthew Fisher boasted a career-best match haul of nine wickets as Yorkshire wrapped up a remarkable innings and 33-run victory over Somerset inside two days at Scarborough.

Harry Brook (118) struck his fourth first-class century for the hosts, while Jordan Thompson made 57 to take Yorkshire from their overnight total of 159-5 to 308 all out - a commanding first-innings lead of 174.

Fisher (4-23) then claimed three wickets in seven balls as Somerset slumped to 18-5, only for Ben Green (32), Jack Leach (26) and Steve Davies (25) to provide some form of resistance.

Brook registered his fourth first-class century to inspire Yorkshire to a crushing victory at Scarborough

Marchant de Lange also smashed a quick-fire 21, but having opted to take the extra half hour, Yorkshire bowled Somerset out for 141 in their second innings, as Thompson (3-32) capped off a fine display by taking the final two wickets.

Elsewhere, former Warwickshire star Keith Barker frustrated his former county as Hampshire fought back to finish day two of their Division One clash at Edgbaston on 260-8, a lead of 233 runs.

Keith Barker followed up his impressive figures of 5-43 by starring with the bat for Hampshire

After 20 wickets fell on an extraordinary opening day, Warwickshire were in the ascendancy when they reduced the visitors to 208-8, despite Hampshire captain James Vince (48) and Ian Holland (44) producing valuable knocks.

Liam Norwell posted figures of 4-64 for the hosts, but former Edgbaston favourite Barker (49 no) put on 52 for the ninth wicket alongside the unbeaten Brad Wheal (20 no), having also taken 5-43 to impede his former team-mates' title bid.

Nottinghamshire hold the upper hand against Lancashire as they look to make it back-to-back Division One wins in the final phase of the County Championship.

REACTION | Brett Hutton emphasised a team-first approach having bowled Notts to an advantage on day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship clash against Lancashire with his second five-wicket haul of the season. #NottsvLan pic.twitter.com/bstZUpuWlT — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) September 6, 2021

Despite the absence of injured England paceman Saqib Mahmood, Lancashire's bowlers reduced the hosts to 127-5 in their second innings at Trent Bridge, with Tom Bailey and George Balderson picking up two wickets apiece.

Nevertheless, Brett Hutton (5-62) starred earlier in the day as Lancashire were dismissed for 168, and Ben Duckett (44) stretched the hosts' lead to 231 heading into day three - a sizeable advantage on a wearing surface.

Veteran all-rounder Rikki Clarke chalked up the 800th wicket of his career to help put Surrey in control of their Division Two clash against Northamptonshire.

Rikki Clarke has his 8⃣0⃣0⃣th career wicket!



☝️ First-Class: 529*

☝️ List A: 158

☝️ T20: 113



Congratulations, Rikki 🙌#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/DhTFsGiUxG — PCA (@PCA) September 6, 2021

Clarke, who will retire just before turning 40 later this month, took 3-34 as the home side were bowled out for 171 at Wantage Road, a first-innings deficit of 81.

Luke Procter (2-24) responded by dismissing both Surrey openers second time around, but Hashim Amla's unbeaten 26 steered his side to 102-4, an overall lead of 183 at stumps.

Durham are on the brink of sealing a comprehensive victory against Glamorgan, with the visitors requiring a further 335 to avoid an innings defeat at Emirates Riverside.

Resuming on 223-3, Ben Raine (74), Ned Eckersley (57) and Liam Trevaskis (55 no) all registered half-centuries, while David Bedingham (47) and Sean Dickson (46) also chipped in as Durham posted their first 500-plus score of the campaign.

Another great day from the lads.



Durham close day 2 leading Glamorgan by 335 runs#ForTheNorth — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) September 6, 2021

Durham declared on 503-8 and made the perfect start with the ball, as Matthew Potts and Paul Coughlin dismissed David Lloyd and Selman respectively, before Hamish Rutherford (32 no) and Eddie Byrom (17 no) survived a testing period to leave Glamorgan 71-2 at stumps.

James Bracey recorded his seventh Championship fifty of the season as Gloucestershire battled to save their Division Two clash with Essex.

Bracey, who earned an England Test debut earlier in the summer, took his first-class run tally for the summer to 685 with a rear-guard performance as Gloucestershire closed on 132-5, trailing Essex by 68 runs.

HALF-CENTURY 🏏



A fine performance by James Bracey as he reaches the 50 mark off 118 balls.



His innings includes 7x4️⃣'s!



Well played @bobbybracey25 👏#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/LYuqNNyFFI — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, Paul Walter fell for a career-best 96 to guide Essex to a 200-run first-innings lead, although Bracey's 50 and Ben Charlesworth's 49 have preserved Gloucestershire's hopes of avoiding an innings defeat.

Worcestershire are staring down the barrel of an innings defeat in their Division Three fixture at Canterbury, having reached 91-6 at the end of day two, trailing Kent by 169 runs.

Grant Stewart (2-14), Nathan Gilchrist (2-14) and Darren Stevens (2-28) claimed two wickets apiece to leave the visitors floundering, after Kent had earlier been dismissed 393, a first-innings lead of 260.

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐱 🔥



LIVE Match Centre ➡️ https://t.co/MKhulKUmdG pic.twitter.com/3RYFpqAWRm — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 6, 2021

Jack Leaning top-scored with 97 and Sam Billings made a stylish 72 as a substitute after being released by England, while Dillon Pennington (4-80) was the pick of Worcestershire's attack.

Chris Wright enjoyed a day to remember as Leicestershire took complete control of their Division Three showdown against Derbyshire.

The 36-year-old claimed his 500th first-class wicket after making a career-best 87 off 167 balls in Leicestershire's formidable 528 all out, with Lewis Hill (113) and Harry Swindells (76) also starring.

Ben Aitchison (3-71) was the pick of Derbyshire's attack, while spinners Matt Critchley and Alex Thomson each took three wickets, although the hosts ended day two in real peril at 41-3, with Wright (1-11) and Will Davis (2-16) inflicting the early damage.

Mark Stoneman and Sam Robson compiled a record-breaking opening stand of 376 as Middlesex put a toothless Sussex attack to the sword on the opening day of their Division Three contest at Hove.

Robson was unbeaten on 192 and Stoneman made 174 as Middlesex finished day one on 400-2, after the pair set a new highest first-wicket partnership for Middlesex - the third-highest partnership for any wicket in the club's history.

👏 | MIDDLESEX'S HIGHEST OPENING PARTNERSHIP

Congratulations to Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman who now hold the club's highest opening partnership - surpassing the 372 set by Mike Gatting and Justin Langer against Essex at Southgate in 1998!#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/2lytHi9njQ — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) September 6, 2021

However, the second new ball eventually helped Sussex make the breakthrough, with Henry Crocombe (1-64) and Sean Hunt (1-65) striking just before close, to give the hosts some semblance of hope heading into day two.