Essex and Netherlands star Ryan ten Doeschate to retire at end of 2021

Essex all-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate will retire from professional cricket at the end of the year.

The South Africa-born Netherlands international, who joined Essex in 2003, has made 554 appearances across all formats, scoring 17,046 runs and taking 348 wickets.

The 41-year-old was appointed club captain in 2016 and oversaw an immediate return to the County Championship's top tier by winning the Division Two title.

He steered his side to two County Championship titles, in 2017 and 2019, and also played a key role as Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020.

Ten Doeschate said: "From the bottom of my heart I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex. I'm not ashamed to say that for 19 summers Essex has been my purpose and focus.

"We've shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home."

Ten Doeschate has been named in Netherlands' squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October and November.