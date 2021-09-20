IPL: Kartik Tyagi bowls stunning final over as Rajasthan Royals pull off incredible defeat of Punjab Kings

Anil Kumble averts his gaze as his Punjab Kings are beaten in a thrilling finale by IPL rivals Rajasthan Royals

Kartik Tyagi took 2-1 off the final over to inspire Rajasthan Royals to a stunning victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL.

The Kings looked certainties to chase down their opponents' 185 all out with just 10 needed off the final 15 deliveries and four required from the final over - with eight wickets in hand.

But Tyagi conceded just one from his first two balls and then had Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda caught at the wicket either side of a dot, before securing the win with another dot courtesy of a yorker to Fabian Allen.

It was an incredible climax to a match which appeared to be meandering pleasantly to a routine Kings success as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal brought up personal landmarks on the way to a 120 stand.

Rahul (49) reached 3,000 IPL runs and Agarwal (67) 2,000 - though Rahul did receive three generous reprieves, the worst of them given by a juggling Riyan Parag.

Even when both departed in short order, Pooran and Aiden Markram continued serenely until grinding to a halt in the final two overs, Mustafizur Rahman applying the brakes with a penultimate over which went for just four before Tyagi's match-winning intervention.

The pair's efforts echoed those of Kings seamers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami, who had pegged back the Royals from 166-4 when they looked well set to post a score well above 200.

Singh (5-32) claimed a maiden five-wicket haul in the competition, his scalps including those of debutant opener Evin Lewis (36) and Mahipal Lomror, who struck four sixes in his 43.

Arshdeep Singh's first five-wicket haul in the IPL proved in vain

Adil Rashid went wicketless for the Kings on his IPL debut, while Liam Livingstone chipped in for the Royals with 25 and a catch in the deep to get rid of Agarwal.

Victory leaves Rajasthan in fifth on eight points, two clear of the Kings.

