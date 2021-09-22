Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Thangarasu Natarajan tests positive for COVID-19

Thangarasu Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Thangarasu Natarajan has tested positive for Ccvid-19 but the team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will go ahead.

"The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement hours before the match.

The BCCI said its medical team has identified six close contacts, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, and all of them have been isolated.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5am local time this morning and the test reports are negative," the BCCI added.

"As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai."

With India grappling with a surge of coronavirus cases, the eight-team league was suspended near its halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several positive cases.

