The Ashes: Australian PM says there will be no 'special deals' for England players' families to travel with team

England captain Joe Root and Australia captain Tim Paine hold the trophy after a 2-2 series draw meant Australia retained The Ashes in 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there will be no "special deals" for the families of England's cricketers to tour with the players during the upcoming Ashes series.

British PM Boris Johnson had asked Morrison to help ease strict quarantine rules as England players are seeking assurances their family members will be allowed to join them in Australia during the five-Test series in December and January.

However, Morrison said: "I would love to see the Ashes go ahead, as I shared with Boris last night.

"But there are no special deals there, because what we're looking to have is vaccinated people being able to travel.

"I don't see a great deal of difference in skilled workers or students who will be able to come to Australia when you reach those vaccination rates.

"Those who are coming for that purpose when it comes to their profession, which is playing cricket, I don't see the difference between that and someone who's coming as a skilled, qualified engineer or someone who's coming to be ready for study."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Australian PM Scott Morrison in Washington DC

Australia's borders are effectively shut in an effort to control COVID-19, with caps on international arrivals and limited places available in the country's mandatory hotel quarantine regime.

Johnson said he had discussed the Ashes with Morrison in Washington this week when the pair met for dinner.

"I raised it and he said he was going to do his best for the families," Johnson told reporters in Washington.

"He totally got the point that for cricketers it is very tough to ask people to be away from their families over Christmas.

"He merely undertook to come back and see if he could find a solution."

The England and Wales Cricket Board said last month it was "very confident" the Ashes, starting in Brisbane on December 8, would go ahead as planned despite England players saying they may skip the tour if families are unable to travel to Australia.

Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of 2021, when at least 80 per cent of adults are expected to have received two COVID-19 vaccination shots.

However, officials in the COVID-free states of Western Australia and Queensland have said they will set their own timetables for opening up and may keep their borders shut for longer.