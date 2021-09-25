IPL: Punjab Kings victory ends Sunrisers Hyderabad play-off hopes despite Jason Holder's best efforts

Jason Holder was brilliant with bat and ball but it was not enough for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes of reaching the Indian Premier League play-offs are over after a five-run defeat to Punjab Kings with Jason Holder's all-round excellence proving in vain.

The Kings edged a low-scoring contest as they defended their 125-7 thanks to some superb bowling up front from Mohammed Shami with Ravi Bishnoi doing the damage in the middle overs to leave Sunrisers too much to do late on.

Having taken his IPL-best figures of 3-19 with the ball, West Indies star Holder came in with his side 60-5 and proceeded to smash an unbeaten 47 from 29 balls, including five sixes, but came up just short as Nathan Ellis defended 17 from the last over.

The win keeps the Kings firmly in the race for the knockout phase as they move level on points with fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, albeit having played a game more.

