India Women end Australia's world-record 26-match winning streak in one-day internationals

Jhulan Goswami (right) took three wickets and struck the decisive boundary as India ended Australia's 26-match ODI winning streak

Australia Women's world-record 26-match ODI winning streak came to an end as India pulled off their highest-ever run chase to defeat Meg Lanning's team by two wickets in the third ODI.

India held their nerve to win with three balls to spare after half-centuries from Shafali Verma (56) and Yastika Bhatia (64) helped them chase a target of 265 in Mackay.

Jhulan Goswami also starred for India, picking up three wickets before clinching the victory with a boundary off Sophie Molineux in the final over.

India had slipped from 160-1 to 208-6 in the chase but Deepti Sharma (31), Sneh Rana (30) and Goswami (8no) rallied their side.

Whilst the streak was a nice have, it is important to acknowledge the mountain of work that the group of players and coaching staff have done over those 3 and bit years. Well done Meg & Motty….outstanding 👏🏽🇦🇺 @AusWomenCricket — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 26, 2021

Lanning said the hosts failed to take their chances in the important moments: "Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat, so they deserved to win."

Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (67) and Beth Mooney (52) had steered Australia to 264-9 but a number of missed catches and run-outs meant they failed to defend the target, limping to their first defeat since October 2017.

Wow…



Gutted for the @AusWomenCricket girls with the ODI streak coming to an end but what an ODI series it was! Well done @BCCIWomen today. So many twists and turns, I wonder what the D/N Test will have in store 🤔 #AUSvIND — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) September 26, 2021

India skipper Mithali Raj said: "We are very happy. I was just telling the girls that Australia's winning streak started against India, in India, so now, we are the ones who broke that streak."

After winning the first two ODIs, Australia lead 4-2 on points in the multi-format series.

The two teams will next play a day-night Test in Gold Coast from Thursday before ending the series with three T20 internationals, also in Gold Coast, from October 7.