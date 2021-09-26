Cricket News

India Women end Australia's world-record 26-match winning streak in one-day internationals

Australia Women lose ODI for the first time since 2017 as India claim two-wicket victory; Jhulan Goswami named Player of the Match after taking three wickets and striking the winning boundary; Australia lead multi-format series 4-2 ahead of day-night Test and three T20 internationals

Last Updated: 26/09/21 10:24am

Jhulan Goswami (right) took three wickets and struck the decisive boundary as India ended Australia's 26-match ODI winning streak
Jhulan Goswami (right) took three wickets and struck the decisive boundary as India ended Australia's 26-match ODI winning streak

Australia Women's world-record 26-match ODI winning streak came to an end as India pulled off their highest-ever run chase to defeat Meg Lanning's team by two wickets in the third ODI.

India held their nerve to win with three balls to spare after half-centuries from Shafali Verma (56) and Yastika Bhatia (64) helped them chase a target of 265 in Mackay.

Jhulan Goswami also starred for India, picking up three wickets before clinching the victory with a boundary off Sophie Molineux in the final over.

India had slipped from 160-1 to 208-6 in the chase but Deepti Sharma (31), Sneh Rana (30) and Goswami (8no) rallied their side.

Lanning said the hosts failed to take their chances in the important moments: "Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat, so they deserved to win."

Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (67) and Beth Mooney (52) had steered Australia to 264-9 but a number of missed catches and run-outs meant they failed to defend the target, limping to their first defeat since October 2017.

India skipper Mithali Raj said: "We are very happy. I was just telling the girls that Australia's winning streak started against India, in India, so now, we are the ones who broke that streak."

After winning the first two ODIs, Australia lead 4-2 on points in the multi-format series.

The two teams will next play a day-night Test in Gold Coast from Thursday before ending the series with three T20 internationals, also in Gold Coast, from October 7.

