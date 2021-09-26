India Women end Australia's world-record 26-match winning streak in one-day internationals
Australia Women lose ODI for the first time since 2017 as India claim two-wicket victory; Jhulan Goswami named Player of the Match after taking three wickets and striking the winning boundary; Australia lead multi-format series 4-2 ahead of day-night Test and three T20 internationals
By Reuters
Last Updated: 26/09/21 10:24am
Australia Women's world-record 26-match ODI winning streak came to an end as India pulled off their highest-ever run chase to defeat Meg Lanning's team by two wickets in the third ODI.
India held their nerve to win with three balls to spare after half-centuries from Shafali Verma (56) and Yastika Bhatia (64) helped them chase a target of 265 in Mackay.
Jhulan Goswami also starred for India, picking up three wickets before clinching the victory with a boundary off Sophie Molineux in the final over.
India had slipped from 160-1 to 208-6 in the chase but Deepti Sharma (31), Sneh Rana (30) and Goswami (8no) rallied their side.
Whilst the streak was a nice have, it is important to acknowledge the mountain of work that the group of players and coaching staff have done over those 3 and bit years. Well done Meg & Motty….outstanding 👏🏽🇦🇺 @AusWomenCricket— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 26, 2021
Lanning said the hosts failed to take their chances in the important moments: "Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat, so they deserved to win."
Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (67) and Beth Mooney (52) had steered Australia to 264-9 but a number of missed catches and run-outs meant they failed to defend the target, limping to their first defeat since October 2017.
Wow…— Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) September 26, 2021
Gutted for the @AusWomenCricket girls with the ODI streak coming to an end but what an ODI series it was! Well done @BCCIWomen today. So many twists and turns, I wonder what the D/N Test will have in store 🤔 #AUSvIND
India skipper Mithali Raj said: "We are very happy. I was just telling the girls that Australia's winning streak started against India, in India, so now, we are the ones who broke that streak."
After winning the first two ODIs, Australia lead 4-2 on points in the multi-format series.
The two teams will next play a day-night Test in Gold Coast from Thursday before ending the series with three T20 internationals, also in Gold Coast, from October 7.