Eve Jones captains first PCA Women’s Team of the Year
Jones takes the honour after already being named as both PCA Women's Player of the Year and Charlotte Edwards Cup Player of the Year; playing XI is determined by PCA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rankings
Last Updated: 30/09/21 10:00am
Central Sparks and Birmingham Phoenix batter Eve Jones has been named as captain of the first ever PCA Women's Team of the Year.
Jones, 29, took the honour after scoring over 800 runs in all formats of the women's domestic game this season for Central Sparks and Birmingham Phoenix.
She is joined in the side by cinch PCA Women's Young Player of the Year Alice Capsey, as well as Emma Lamb and Emily Arlott, who both received their first England call-ups this year.
In all, seven of the eight women's regional centres have representatives in the team.
Each player, who will receive a personalised winner's medal, was selected via the PCA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rankings, with a new statistical algorithm producing the Overall MVP table in 2021.
The Overall MVP takes into account performances in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred to produce the players who had the biggest impact throughout the season in all competitions.
PCA Women's Team of the Year
Eve Jones (c) [Central Sparks, Birmingham Phoenix]
- Most Overall MVP points (315)
- Over 800 runs in all formats
- cinch PCA Women's Player of the Year
- Charlotte Edwards Cup Player of the Year
Georgia Adams (Southern Vipers, Oval Invincibles)
- 235 Overall MVP points
- 215 CE Cup runs at 35.8
- 12 RHF Trophy wickets at 14.4
- Winning RHF Trophy captain
Emma Lamb (Thunder, Manchester Originals)
- 2nd most Overall MVP points (272)
- 218 CE Cup runs at 72.7
- 9 CE Cup wickets at 7.33
- First England call-up
Alice Capsey (South East Stars, Oval Invincibles)
- 3rd most Overall MVP points (250)
- 495 runs in all formats
- 150 runs/10 wickets in The Hundred
- cinch PCA Women's Young Player of the Year
Sophie Luff (Western Storm, Welsh Fire)
- 171 Overall MVP points
- Most RHF Trophy runs (417)
- 5 x 50+ scores in all comps
- Career best 157* vs Sunrisers
Bryony Smith (South East Stars, Welsh Fire)
- 247 Overall MVP points
- 30 wickets at 18.8 in all comps
- Most CE Cup wickets (14)
- First PCA Women's Player of the Month
Abbey Freeborn (wk) [Lightning, Trent Rockets]
- 138 Overall MVP points
- 2nd most fielding MVP points (39)
- 7 stumpings in all comps
- 315 runs in all comps at 19.7
Kate Cross (Thunder, Manchester Originals)
- 184 Overall MVP points
- 24 wickets in all comps
- 12 Hundred wickets at 14.1
- 36.3 batting average in RHF Trophy
Emily Arlott (Central Sparks, Birmingham Phoenix)
- 172 Overall MVP points
- 11 RHF Trophy wickets at 23.7
- Career best 5-29 vs Southern Vipers
- First England call-up
Linsey Smith (Northern Diamonds, Northern Superchargers)
- 238 Overall MVP points
- Most bowling MVP points (171)
- 31 wickets in all comps
- Career best 5-34 vs Western Storm
Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers, Southern Brave)
- 177 Overall MVP points
- 2nd most bowling MVP points (156)
- Most bowling MVP points for a seamer
- 26 wickets in all comps