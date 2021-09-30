Eve Jones captains first PCA Women’s Team of the Year

Eve Jones in action for Birmingham Phoenix during this summer's The Hundred

Central Sparks and Birmingham Phoenix batter Eve Jones has been named as captain of the first ever PCA Women's Team of the Year.

Jones, 29, took the honour after scoring over 800 runs in all formats of the women's domestic game this season for Central Sparks and Birmingham Phoenix.

She is joined in the side by cinch PCA Women's Young Player of the Year Alice Capsey, as well as Emma Lamb and Emily Arlott, who both received their first England call-ups this year.

In all, seven of the eight women's regional centres have representatives in the team.

Each player, who will receive a personalised winner's medal, was selected via the PCA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rankings, with a new statistical algorithm producing the Overall MVP table in 2021.

The Overall MVP takes into account performances in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred to produce the players who had the biggest impact throughout the season in all competitions.

PCA Women's Team of the Year

Eve Jones (c) [Central Sparks, Birmingham Phoenix]

Most Overall MVP points (315)

Over 800 runs in all formats

cinch PCA Women's Player of the Year

Charlotte Edwards Cup Player of the Year

Georgia Adams (Southern Vipers, Oval Invincibles)

235 Overall MVP points

215 CE Cup runs at 35.8

12 RHF Trophy wickets at 14.4

Winning RHF Trophy captain

Georgia Adams, of Southern Vipers, bats in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

Emma Lamb (Thunder, Manchester Originals)

2nd most Overall MVP points (272)

218 CE Cup runs at 72.7

9 CE Cup wickets at 7.33

First England call-up

Alice Capsey (South East Stars, Oval Invincibles)

3rd most Overall MVP points (250)

495 runs in all formats

150 runs/10 wickets in The Hundred

cinch PCA Women's Young Player of the Year

Sophie Luff (Western Storm, Welsh Fire)

171 Overall MVP points

Most RHF Trophy runs (417)

5 x 50+ scores in all comps

Career best 157* vs Sunrisers

Bryony Smith (South East Stars, Welsh Fire)

247 Overall MVP points

30 wickets at 18.8 in all comps

Most CE Cup wickets (14)

First PCA Women's Player of the Month

Abbey Freeborn (wk) [Lightning, Trent Rockets]

138 Overall MVP points

2nd most fielding MVP points (39)

7 stumpings in all comps

315 runs in all comps at 19.7

Kate Cross (Thunder, Manchester Originals)

184 Overall MVP points

24 wickets in all comps

12 Hundred wickets at 14.1

36.3 batting average in RHF Trophy

Manchester Originals captain Kate Cross (right) celebrates a wicket with Alex Hartley in The Hundred

Emily Arlott (Central Sparks, Birmingham Phoenix)

172 Overall MVP points

11 RHF Trophy wickets at 23.7

Career best 5-29 vs Southern Vipers

First England call-up

Linsey Smith (Northern Diamonds, Northern Superchargers)

238 Overall MVP points

Most bowling MVP points (171)

31 wickets in all comps

Career best 5-34 vs Western Storm

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers, Southern Brave)