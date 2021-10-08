The Ashes: ECB announces England vs Australia series to go ahead subject to several conditions being met

Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019

England's Ashes tour of Australia will go ahead this winter subject to "several critical conditions being met", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed.

The decision, taken at an ECB meeting on Friday, follows positive talks held between England players and Cricket Australia (CA) earlier this week.

England's cricketers raised concerns about conditions for the five-match series, due to begin on December 8, including quarantine arrangements for them and their families along with off-field restrictions.

The ECB said in a statement on Friday: "Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour.

"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel.

"We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days."

After a meeting on Sunday, the ECB had suggested the tour would not go ahead unless conditions "enabled the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance".

This is a breaking cricket news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

