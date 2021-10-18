England in West Indies: Schedule for T20 and Test tour in January and March 2022 revealed

The schedule for England's T20 and Test tour of the West Indies in January and March 2022 has been announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

England will arrive in the Caribbean to play the first-ever five-match T20I series between the two teams.

All five matches in Barbados will be played across a nine-day period from January 22 to January 30, including two consecutive weekends of back-to-back T20 cricket.

Following West Indies' white-ball tour of India in February 2022, the West Indies will welcome England back to the region for a three-match Test series to compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy.

This new trophy honours Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham, whose friendship and on-field heroics became synonymous with some of their respective teams' greatest Test match moments.

The Test series will start at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) in Antigua on March 8, 2022 before moving to the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the second Test starting on March 16.

The third Test match will commence on March 24 in Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium.

CWI has also confirmed they will welcome fully vaccinated England fans throughout the tour.

West Indies vs England, T20 series dates (all in Barbados)

Saturday, January 22 - first T20I West Indies vs England

Sunday, January 23 - second T20I West Indies vs England

Wednesday, January 26 - third T20I West Indies vs England

Saturday, January 29 - fourth T20I West Indies vs England

Sunday, January 30 - fifth T20I West Indies vs England

West Indies vs England, Test series dates

March 1-4 - Four-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 8-12 - first Test match, West Indies vs England, at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 16-20 - second Test match, West Indies vs England, at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28 - third Test match, West Indies vs England, at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada