Australia fast bowler James Pattinson retires from international cricket ahead of The Ashes

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of The Ashes.

Pattinson made the decision after feeling he would not be in a position to press for a place in the five-Test series against England, which is scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 8.

The 31-year-old took 81 wickets in 21 Tests at an average of 26.33 during an injury-plagued Test career, which began in style in December 2011 when he took a five-wicket haul on debut against New Zealand at The Gabba.

Pattinson, who will continue to play domestic cricket, also featured in 15 one-day internationals and four T20 internationals between 2011 and 2015.

The seamer said in a statement: "Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but, in the end, I haven't had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season.

"If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my team-mates justice.

"I didn't want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.

"It was then I felt that instead of trying to play at the very highest level, knowing I have only got three or four years of cricket left, I would focus more on Victoria, helping the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spending more time with my family."

Pattinson has previously played county cricket in England with Nottinghamshire.

"Now I have made the decision I am hoping to really enjoy the last three or four years of cricket.

"I have had a great time over the years and thank Cricket Australia for the opportunities, the faith they have put in me, and of course all of my team-mates through the journey.

"They have instilled a lot of trust in me especially at times when I have been injured and helped me through those times. For that, I am very grateful."