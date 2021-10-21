Dom Sibley withdraws from Lions squad for Australia tour to focus on regaining England spot

Dom Sibley averages 28.94 in 39 Test knocks for England, with a highest score of 133no

Warwickshire's Dom Sibley has decided not to tour Australia with the England Lions this winter in order to focus on regaining his Test spot.

Sibley, 26, was dropped following August's second Test defeat to India - a game in which he followed a first-innings score of 11 with a second innings duck to continue a poor run of form that produced one fifty in 15 knocks.

His inclusion in the Lions squad which will supplement Joe Root's Ashes squad this winter was a clear indication that he remains very much in England's plans.

But the ECB has now confirmed that the opener will not make the trip but will "spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection".

As well as impressing in first-class cricket, Harry Brook scored 189 runs at an average of 47.25 for Northern Superchargers in the inaugural year of The Hundred

His place on the Lions trip goes to Yorkshire's Harry Brook, who scored 797 first-class runs this summer at an average of 37.95.

The Lions will fly out to Australia on November 4 and join the England Ashes squad in a camp in Queensland, where the group will play two intra-squad matches as well as take on Australia A in a four-day match.

Lions squad to tour Australia

Tom Abell (Somerset), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Liam Norwell (Warwickshire). Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey)