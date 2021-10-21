Shakib Al Hasan stars as Bangladesh surge into T20 World Cup Super 12s by crushing Papua New Guinea

Shakib Al Hasan impressed for Bangladesh with bat and ball against Papua New Guinea

Shakib Al Hasan turned in an impressive all-round display as Bangladesh crushed Papua New Guinea by 84 runs in Group B to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Shakib struck 46 in Bangladesh's 181-7, which also featured a 27-ball fifty from Mahmudullah, and then weighed in with 4-9 as Papua New Guinea folded to 24-6.

Kiplin Doriga battled hard to give the chase some respectability, striking a bold 45 off 34 balls, but was left stranded as the innings closed on 97 all out off 19.3 overs.

The victory was Bangladesh's largest ever in T20 internationals in terms of runs and left Scotland and Oman to scrap it out for the one remaining Super 12 place available from Group B.

Bangladesh couldn't afford any slip-ups after losing to Scotland in their first match and reached 45-1 off six overs - their most successful powerplay of the tournament so far.

Kabua Morea finished with 2-26 for Papua New Guinea after picking up the wicket of Mohammad Naim for a duck

Shakib struck three sixes and fell trying to reach his half-century with another but it took a fine diving catch by Charles Amini off Assad Vala (2-26) to send him on his way.

His 37-ball knock was out-paced by Mahmuddullah, who struck the fastest fifty of the tournament so far - off 27 balls - before he was caught on the boundary off a borderline no-ball from Damien Ravu (2-40).

Mahmudullah posted his fifty off just 27 balls, the quickest half-century of the tournament so far

There was little respite for Papua New Guinea as Bangladesh racked up 68 runs off the last five overs of the innings to post the highest total of the tournament so far - Afif Hossain (21 off 14) and Mohammad Saifuddin (19no off six) inflicting late damage.

If Papua New Guinea's challenge looked daunting, it quickly became impossible as they collapsed to 14-4 in reply.

Mohammad Saifuddin opened the floodgates by trapping Lega Siaka lbw for five and skipper Vala fell to a superb one-handed catch down the leg-side by Nurul Hasan off Taskin Ahmed.

Shakib deepened the in-roads with four quick wickets, including that of Sese Bau who fell trying to launch the spinner over the rope.

Chad Soper (11) helped take the chase beyond fifty in partnership with Doriga before he was castled by a Saifuddin (2-21) yorker.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Doriga battled gamely on, striking two sixes and as many fours - and Papua New Guinea almost batted out their overs only for Taskin Ahmed (2-12) to wrap things up with three balls remaining.

