Namibia qualify for ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage for first time with eight-wicket win over Ireland

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus finished unbeaten on 53 from 49 deliveries

Captain Gerhard Erasmus struck 53no as his Namibia side made history by qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the first time of asking with an eight-wicket win over Ireland, in Group A in Sharjah.

Erasmus anchored his side's chase as they overhauled Ireland's 125-8 with nine balls to spare, having reached his sixth T20 international half-century off 48 balls.

David Wiese (28no off 14) admitted to being completely overwhelmed after striking the winning boundary off Craig Young - Erasmus raising both arms in the air and looking to the heavens in celebration.

Defeat ended Ireland's participation in the tournament - a second defeat after their loss to Sri Lanka ending their hopes of qualifying for the next stage - as Andrew Balbirnie's side was undone by a determined Namibian bowling display which featured 3-21 from Jan Frylinck.

Jan Frylinck took 3-21 for Namibia off his four overs

Ireland had raced out of the blocks after choosing to bat as Paul Stirling (38 off 24 balls) and Kevin O'Brien (25 off 24) shared an opening stand of 62 in just over seven overs.

Both batters adjusted well to the wicket's low bounce, Stirling skilfully opening up the off-side and also slotting the only six of the innings over long on off JJ Smit.

Namibia squeezed the innings superbly, however, once the openers fell in the space of five runs - Stirling holing out off Bernard Scholtz and O'Brien striking Frylinck to deep square.

Crucially, Balbirnie (21 off 28) was the only other batter to reach double figures as Frylinck and Wiese (2-22) in particular turned the screw - Ireland collapsing from 94-2 to 116-7 in a matter of 4.2 overs.

Runs also proved hard to come by at the top of Namibia's chase as Craig Williams put on 25 with Zane Green (24 off 32) before attempting to belt Curtis Campher's first ball down the ground only for O'Brien to take an impressive leaping catch at mid-on.

Curtis Campher removed Craig Williams for 15 with his first delivery in the match

Erasmus kept his composure as the rate began to climb and when Green did try to up the ante he likewise failed to clear the towering figure of O'Brien.

Ireland's potency with the ball was severely hampered by the loss of Mark Adair to a side strain and Wiese cashed in, picking up from where he left off in his match-winning knock against the Netherlands.

The 36-year-old struck Craig Young for successive leg-side sixes - O'Brien only able to get a fingertip to the first - and Ireland's luck remained out as two balls later the ball clipped Erasmus' off-stump without dislodging a bail.

Erasmus then all but sealed the match by lofting spinner Simi Singh straight down the ground for six to bring the rate below a run-a-ball and another boundary - this one from Wiese over point - sealed a famous win with nine balls remaining.

