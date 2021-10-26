T20 World Cup: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson ruled out of tournament with calf tear

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a calf tear.

New Zealand Cricket said Ferguson, 30, felt tightness in his calf after a training session and that an MRI scan ahead of their tournament opener against Pakistan revealed a grade two tear, which would rule him out for up to four weeks.

Ferguson will be replaced by fellow paceman, Adam Milne, subject to approval by the International Cricket Council's Technical Committee.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said: "It's a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now.

"He's a massive part of our side and has been in such good form, so to lose him at this time is a blow.

"However, we are fortunate to have a like-for-like replacement in the form of Adam, who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks."

New Zealand - who reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2007 and 2016 - and Pakistan are joined in Group 2 by India, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

