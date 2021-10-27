Jason Roy stars for England as game against spin boosted by help from Liam Dawson

Jason Roy hit three sixes and five fours in his score of 61 against Bangladesh

"The way Jason plays is so imposing."

Eoin Morgan said it after Bangladesh felt it during their eight-wicket hammering by England in Wednesday's T20 World Cup clash in Abu Dhabi.

Roy raced to fifty from 33 balls with a six off left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and made 61 from 38 deliveries in total, as Morgan's men topped the Tigers' 124-9 with 35 balls to spare to make it two wins out of two.

Left-arm spin used to be Roy's kryptonite but he has upped both his average and strike rate against that type of bowling in recent years and dealt well with Bangladesh duo Nasum and Shakib Al Hasan, picking up 21 runs from the 15 balls he faced against them combined.

He cut Shakib's first ball of the innings away for four and tonked Nasum for that fifty-sealing maximum back over his head, but other than that, it was about ticking along with England chasing such a gettable total.

Roy said: "I worked a hell of a lot against [England left-arm spinner] Liam Dawson in the nets. He's been bowling so much to me which has really helped my game.

"I have been working very hard on playing spin over the last few years. It's a part of my game that improved a lot but this was a very big test for me coming in so I had to use all the skills I have learnt.

"As a batter, as a cricketer, you always have some darker thoughts going into your mind before the game: What if this can happen, this can happen. But you just have to remind yourself that your training has been so good."

Sky Sports' Rob Key said of Roy: "He has also worked on his reverse sweep. It has become so low risk. Once you get that into your game it is a nightmare for a captain to set a field to.

Roy also belted Bangladesh off-spinner Mahedi Hasan for six and four off successive balls in the seventh over.

Alex Tudor said: "I always like Jason when he is still and hitting down the ground. Sometimes he can move around too much and lose that stable base but when he is stable he is brilliant, unstoppable.

"He has one of the best eyes I've seen and he pounces on anything short. From when I saw him as a young kid at Surrey, he is more consistent now. You saw glimpses of brilliance then but he is more consistent now."

Michael Atherton added: "I am pleased Roy got runs as he will have a critical role to play for England in this tournament. He is the one who normally comes out of the blocks the quickest.

Roy reached a 33-ball half-century with a six off Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed

"It's not always as easy in the UAE as he doesn't play spin as well as pace but he has been working really hard on that part of his game, particularly balls turning away from him.

"I read a recent interview with him and once upon a time he looked to hit a four off every ball but he has realised that sometimes you just can't do that and you have to bring down your expectations a touch."

"I have grown up a little bit - a tiny bit!" joked Man of the Match Roy when asked how his game has developed in T20 cricket.

He led England's charge with the bat against Bangladesh after their bowlers had once again performed admirably with the ball.

Things are going very well for Morgan's men in the United Arab Emirates - but Australia will be determined to throw a spanner in the works on Saturday when the rivals do battle in Dubai.

