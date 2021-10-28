Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire to take no action against any employees after report into racism claims by ex-player

Azeem Rafiq made 43 allegations of racism regarding his time as a player at Yorkshire

Yorkshire will take no disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives following an independent report into allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq, the county has announced.

Yorkshire released a summarised version of the report on September 10, apologising and accepting Rafiq had been a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

On Thursday, however, the county issued a statement in which it said its own internal investigation had concluded "that there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that warrants disciplinary action".

Rafiq was quick to respond on Twitter, writing: "Wow just when you think this club couldn't get more embarrassing, you find a way."

He then added: "Hold on a minute here. So you accept I was the victim of racial harassment and bullying but no-one warrants disciplinary action? Sometimes you just want to scream!!!!

"@ECB_cricket come on now!!! Sort this before I do!!"

