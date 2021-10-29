Sarah Taylor appointed as Team Abu Dhabi assistant coach for T10 League
Taylor set to be joined by England's Liam Livingstone and West Indies legend Chris Gayle at the Team Abu Dhabi franchise; wicketkeeper made her playing comeback earlier this summer, representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred
Last Updated: 29/10/21 5:25pm
Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has been appointed as assistant coach by Team Abu Dhabi for the upcoming T10 League.
Taylor is already a specialist coach with the Sussex men's team and has been regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the game.
She is only the second woman to be appointed to a coaching role in men's franchise cricket, following the appointment of Julia Price as Brisbane Heat assistant in December 2019.
Taylor will work alongside head coach Paul Farbrace during the tournament which begins in November, as well as former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener, who is also on the staff.
The 32-year-old won two World Cups and the Women's World T20 in a career that saw her make 226 appearances for England before retiring from international duty for health reasons in 2019.
Liam Livingstone is due to play for the Team Abu Dhabi franchise, with Chris Gayle also in the squad.