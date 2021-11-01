Alan Igglesden: Former Kent and England bowler dies at 57 after battling brain tumour

Alan Igglesden spent his entire playing career with his home county, Kent

Former England Test seamer Alan Igglesden has passed away at the age of 57 after battling a brain tumour, the Professional Cricketers’ Association has announced.

Igglesden, who spent 13 years with Kent and represented his country in three Tests and four ODIs, was diagnosed with the inoperable tumour in 1999.

He went on to work in teaching, but suffered a stroke last year and had been receiving end of life care in recent months.

The PCA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan 'Iggy' Igglesden on the morning of Monday 1 November.

A PCA statement read: "The PCA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Igglesden, who died peacefully at the age of 57 beside wife Liz, father Trevor and brother Kevin on the morning of Monday 1 November, whilst listening to his favourite musician Van Morrison.

"An absolute inspiration to everyone he encountered, 'Iggy' was a true cricketing giant in Kent, the county where he spent his entire playing career.

— Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 1, 2021

"Throughout his journey, Iggy's strength and courage in the face of adversity were nothing short of inspirational.

"Beloved by his students throughout his time in teaching, he went on to father one daughter, Beth, now eight years of age, as he built a family of his own alongside Liz."