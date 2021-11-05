The Ashes 2021/22: Graham Thorpe to oversee England's early preparations in Chris Silverwood's absence

England batting coach Graham Thorpe will be helped by elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis before Chris Silverwood's arrival in Australia

England Men's assistant coach Graham Thorpe will head up the Ashes preparation period when the Test specialists and Lions arrive in Australia this weekend.

Former England batsman Thorpe takes charge while head coach Chris Silverwood oversees the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup campaign, which could conclude with Eoin Morgan's men in the final on November 14.

Silverwood would then need to complete a 14-day quarantine period on the Gold Coast along with other members of the lead England coaching team, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood, elite spin coach Jeetan Patel and wicketkeeping consultant James Foster before being able to join the Ashes party in Brisbane.

Working alongside Thorpe will be elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis. The Lions contingent will have a wealth of experience, including Carl Hopkinson (elite fielding coach), Bruce French (wicketkeeping consultant) and Jonathan Trott (batting consultant). Completing the set-up will be Kent's head of talent pathway Min Patel and Nottinghamshire coach Ant Botha, who have both been seconded from the county network for the tour.

They will be based alongside the playing group on the Gold Coast for their 14-day quarantine period before moving to Brisbane to play two intra-squad warm-up matches later this month.

Bruce French (right, pictured here with England's Jos Buttler) is wicketkeeping consultant for the England support and Lions coaching team

The extended England Men's team and the Lions squad will be arriving in Australia on Saturday ahead of the Ashes series, starting on December 8 at the Gabba.

Cricket Australia is working with the Queensland Government and Queensland Health to prioritise the health and safety of the community, players and support staff.

Commenting on the appointments for the tour of Australia, ECB performance director Mo Bobat said: "We are looking forward to getting our prep period underway on the Gold Coast ahead of the Ashes and Lions Tour, respectively.

"The coaching team selected has an excellent blend of credentials grounded in experiences through the England pathway and the wider county game.

"In addition to the specialist expertise, we have individuals in our coaching team that have experienced success in Australian conditions, which will benefit the players' preparation ahead of the Ashes and Lions competitive experiences.

"For the period until the end of the warm-up matches, the coaching team will assist both groups of players. However, once we start the final build-up to the first Ashes Test, we will then split into two distinct groups with the Lions preparing for their four-day match against Australia A on December 9."

England Men's Coaching Team - Ashes Tour

Head coach: Chris Silverwood

Assistant coaches: Paul Collingwood, Graham Thorpe

Elite pace bowling: Jon Lewis

Elite spin bowling: Jeetan Patel

Wicketkeeping consultant: James Foster

England support and Lions Coaching Team- Australia Tour

Elite fielding coach: Carl Hopkinson

Batting consultant: Jonathan Trott

Wicketkeeping consultant: Bruce French

Coaching consultant: Ant Botha

Spin bowling consultant: Min Patel