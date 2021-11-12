T20 World Cup final: Ahead of clash with New Zealand, Australia head coach Justin Langer hails his team's quality

Aaron Finch has guided Australia to their first T20 World Cup final since 2010

Australia's head coach Justin Langer insists his side's mentality will be crucial as they prepare to take on old adversaries New Zealand in Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup final in Dubai.

Australia ended Pakistan's unbeaten run to book their place in a first T20 World Cup final since 2010, closing out a dramatic five-wicket success with one over to spare.

David Warner (49 off 30) spearheaded Australia's pursuit of 177, before Marcus Stoinis (40no off 31) and Matthew Wade (41no off 17) combined to produce a spectacular stand of 81 in just 40 balls to seal victory.

You would be remiss to write off Australia in any major cricketing tournament, although given the way they tamely succumbed to England in the group stages, their title aspirations were questioned in many quarters.

However, they are beginning to peak at the right time - they sealed their semi-final spot with comprehensive wins over Bangladesh and West Indies, before completing the highest successful run-chase at this year's tournament to stun Pakistan.

"There's a real confidence the whole way through. The way the guys have been going about their business in preparation, then to finish it off last night, was a lot of fun," Langer reflected.

"It was great fun to be there. Everyone was calm, it was fun, and it was a great experience."

Wade powered his side to victory in sensational style, dispatching Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over, twice scooping the left-arm pacer for maximums on one knee.

The left-hander also played a valuable cameo in Australia's opener against South Africa - who they finished above via net run rate, and Langer was full of praise for their fearless wicketkeeper.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade celebrate a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final

"He is a great leader within the group; he's very, very well respected among the group, and he's got so much talent," Langer added.

"When he hit those sixes last night, he might have surprised some people. We've been watching that for the last 12 or 18 months, particularly at practice. He's an incredibly talented, very important part of this team."

Langer also reserved special praise for Warner, who savaged a double-bouncer no-ball from Pakistan spinner Mohammad Hafeez over the midwicket rope, only to succumb one run short of a superb half-century.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir blasted Warner for a lack of respect and labelled his actions as "absolutely pathetic", although Langer had a very differing view.

"It's one of the best things I've ever seen in the game of cricket, I can't believe anyone would have the instincts to do that. It was unbelievable.

Australia opener Warner struck 49 off 30 balls to set the tone for Australia's run chase

"Then he walked, of course, when he nicked it. So, anyone who thinks he is unsportsman-like, that probably evens it up a bit."

Australia are bidding to lift their first T20 crown, although they have fond memories of facing New Zealand in a limited-overs final, having breezed past the Black Caps to prevail on home soil at the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand suffered further World Cup heartbreak in a classic 2019 final against England, although they enjoyed a modicum of redemption to deny Eoin Morgan's men a limited-overs double in a thrilling semi-final on Wednesday.

Kane Williamson's side - who were crowned World Test champions in June - are a formidable proposition across all formats, and Langer is relishing the challenge ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

Kane Williamson's side are bidding to add the T20 title to their World Test Championship crown

"We've been brought up watching the All Blacks, and I think that the way New Zealand cricket have gone about their business for the last few years has been outstanding," he continued.

"They're a really good bunch of blokes. They get on with the job and they get it done. We're going to have to be at our best like we have been throughout this tournament to beat New Zealand.

"There's great respect between both teams. There are friendships between both teams through the way the guys play their IPL and different leagues around the world, so we're really looking forward to this contest."

The importance of the toss has been well-documented throughout the T20 World Cup. In Dubai, 11 of the 12 games have been won by the team batting second, and that pattern continued in the semi-finals, as both sides prevailed having elected to bowl first.

"It is very important that we have the mindset, whether we bat first or bowl first, that we can win from any situation." Langer: We must believe...

However, Langer believes his side are capable of winning from any position, and has urged his side to maintain their belief, irrespective of the outcome at the toss.

"We saw how close last night got. It could have gone either way. It is very important that we have the mindset, whether we bat first or bowl first, that we can win from any situation.

"That mindset is going to be important. You can't deny the statistics, but we've got to have the mindset that we will win from either position."

